Twitter is extra lit tonight (Dec. 17), but for all the wrong reasons. Besides Lira Galore being accused being too acquainted with the booger sugar, allegedly, and a faked kidnapping in NYC, JR Smith’s wife, Jewel Smith, took to Twitter to accuse the NBA pro of cheating on her with actress Candace Patton.

Smith’s wife took to IG to post a video of herself praying for both her hubby and the accused mistress aka Iris from WB’s The Flash.

“We are all hurting,” she says while sitting alone in her car, wearing a dad cap that reads, “i love you.”. “Everybody is hurting. Not just me. But my husband, he’s hurting. And Candace, Lord Father God, she’s hurting. I pray Lord Father God for Candace that you just please just mend her heart Lord Father God, for her to go out here, Lord Father God, and seek a married man.”

She added, “It’s a battle, it’s an obstacle. It hurts, it’s unfortunate, but that’s what it is.”The full clip is about 10 minutes long.

Lordy.

To retort, Smith took to IG Stories and also got Biblical.

“No weapon formed against me…,” he wrote. Sir.

Not JR Smith posting this on his IG stories 💀💀💀. Sir, you’re the weapon formed against your wife pic.twitter.com/h6TtmqWZZt — Taylor (@BackTAYreality) December 18, 2019

Peep the increasingly legendary slander in the following pages. We all know damn well JR Smith was wrong, if this dalliance proves to be true. However, that hasn’t stopped many to actually give Smith props because they think Patton is fine. Now, keep in mind that the Smith’s have three children.

We all know where JR Smith needs to be on Sunday.

JR Smith Put On Blast By Praying Wife For Cheating With Actress, Is What It Is Twitter Salutes was originally published on hiphopwired.com