Kanye West Reportedly Opens Yeezy Office Next To Adidas Store, Twitter Crowns Him A Tights-Wearing Petty King

Kanye West’s vengeance against adidas has reached new heights.

Since he’s still at war with the giant athletic brand, he’s out on his own, trying to figure out the next iteration of his Yeezy brand. And every brand needs a flagship store, so in true Kanye fashion, not only did he reportedly open a new Yeezy headquarters on fashion-obsessed Melrose, but it’s just a few buildings down from an adidas store.

West has long been a petty king and is no stranger to using his massive bank account to flex creatively.

However, the new Yeezy spot will likely be the home of his look: skin tight everything. If you’ve seen any paparazzi shots of Ye lately, he’s been rocking skin-tight pants paired with sock-like shoes.

The clothing is on par with the designs shown at his recent “Secret Yeezy Season 10” showing that we previously reported on. Like the clothes, the reported show was very bare bones and minimal, with Highsnobiety reporting, “YEEZY SEASON 10’s set was sparse. It was held in a rugged-looking store in West Hollywood, with little of note aside from barren industrial walls, rows of lightly-dressed models holding candles, and a sound system.”

There’s no telling if or when these new designs will be available for Yeezy fans to cop, but it will surely be hard to pull off.

West’s new look comes after adidas cut all ties with him for his antisemitic rhetoric that all began with his “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” tweet. West’s words have left adidas with $1.3 billion in Yeezy shoes that it cant sell.

It was then that groups began to distance themselves from the controversial creative and cut all business relationships with him. His fall from grace has been so swift BBC is investigating it in a documentary and podcast entitled We Need to Talk About Kanye.

But see how social media’s reacting to Ye’s new form-fitting pants and the location of his new store below.

