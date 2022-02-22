KeKe Wyatt’s Pregnancy Looks Through The Years

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

KeKe Wyatt announced she is pregnant with her 11th child. The powerhouse singer, whose vocal ability has kept us in awe since she debuted on the scene alongside Avant on the classic love ballad My First Love in 2000, has managed to reach admirable heights in her career while balancing motherhood.

Wyatt gave birth to her first child in 2000 Keyver Wyatt Morton (born March 27, 2000) with ex-husband Rahmat Morton, at the start of career, but that didn’t slow her down one bit. She released her second and wildly popular single Nothing In This World just one year later. And one year later, gave birth to her second child Rahjah Ke’ Morton (born February 27, 2002). In 2008, KeKe gave birth to her third child Ke’Tarah Victoria Morton (born August 29, 2008). KeKe suffered a stillbirth at the end of that marriage.

After suffering a devastating loss and divorce, KeKe eventually remarried Michael Jamar Ford in 2010. Ford brought his a child from a previous relationship to their growing family. We watched their family unit grow on TV One’s R&B Divas. Wyatt gave birth to Ke’Mar Von Ford in 2010 (born August 16, 2010) and Wyatt Michael Ford two years later (born May 17, 2012). Three years later, KeKe gave birth to Ke’Yoshi Bella Ford (March 10, 2015). Despite a public and impending divorce to Ford, Wyatt had her her eighth child in 2017.

Nothing in this world could stop Wyatt from finding love again and continuing her family. She married Zackariah Darring in 2018 and by 2019 was pregnant with her ninth child. She gave birth to her 10th child, Ke’Riah David Darring, in 2020.

Let’s take a look back at Keke Wyatt’s baby bumps through the years.

