Slay! Kenya Moore’s Royalty-Themed Baby Shower Was Absolutely Gorgeous

Posted October 21, 2018

1. A Baby Celebration Fit For A Queen

A Baby Celebration Fit For A Queen Source:Getty

On Saturday (Oct. 21), Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly hosted their royalty-theme baby shower in Atlanta. And man…was it glorious. The couple celebrated with friends, family and former castmates Porsha Williams, Kandi Burrus, Cynthia Bailey, and Claudia Jordan along with “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant to name a few. Take a look at the beautiful festivities.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Sunday! 😍 #RHOA

A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@therealhousewivesofatlanta) on

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

#kenyamoore babyshower

A post shared by Zam Zhinga (@thegamutt) on

10.

11.

12.

13.

