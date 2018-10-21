Slay! Kenya Moore’s Royalty-Themed Baby Shower Was Absolutely Gorgeous was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. A Baby Celebration Fit For A QueenSource:Getty
On Saturday (Oct. 21), Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly hosted their royalty-theme baby shower in Atlanta. And man…was it glorious. The couple celebrated with friends, family and former castmates Porsha Williams, Kandi Burrus, Cynthia Bailey, and Claudia Jordan along with “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant to name a few. Take a look at the beautiful festivities.