Knowledge Is Power: 13 Myths About Breast Cancer

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and with news that Mathew Knowles has been diagnosed with breast cancer, it’s clear that this disease does not discriminate against gender.

On Wednesday (Oct. 2), the music producer and former Destiny Child’s manager was a guest on Good Morning America sharing his own personal story. In a sit-down with Michael Strahan he opened up about what having breast cancer means to him and when he first noticed that something was wrong.

“I noticed because I wear white T-shirts. I had a dot of blood on my T-shirt.The first day I was like “Oh, OK, no big deal … maybe it’s something that just got on my T-shirt.” Second day I looked and the same thing and I was like, “Eh … interesting.”

We also shared that he had a robust family history of this disease, but was confused about what that meant for him.

“My mother’s sister died of breast cancer, my mother’s sister’s two and only daughters died of breast cancer and my sister-in-law died in March of breast cancer with three kids – a 9-, 11- and a 15-year-old — and my mother-in-law had breast cancer. So breast cancer has been all around me. My wife’s mother has breast cancer, too,” he said.

When he received his BRCA results, a genetic test used to determine a person’s chance of developing breast cancer, he learned that he had a mutation on his BRCA2. He said the first calls he made were to his adult children, Beyoncé, 38, and Solange, 33, and his former wife Tina Knowles Lawson.

Take a look:

Like actor Richard Roundtree , Knowles debunks the pesky myth that men are not at risk for breast cancer. Yet, according to the National Breast Cancer Society , it is rare though in men. male breast cancer is very rare. Less than one percent of all breast cancer cases develop in men, and only one in a thousand men will ever be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Knowles just happens to be one of that one-percent.

So in the spirit of correction mistruth, here are 13 other breast cancer myths you have to stop believing STAT:

Knowledge Is Power: 13 Myths About Breast Cancer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com