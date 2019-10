KYSFest19: Get To Know Arin Ray [Exclusive Interview + Photos]

Singer-Songwriter Arin Ray opened up the 2019 KYS Fest in style. The Cincinnati-born artist has written for some of the biggest stars in the industry and now he is in the spotlight. Before he hit the KYS Fest Stage, Arin Ray sat down with 93.9 WKYS’ own Chey Parker to talk about his new single “Change” with Kehlani and his creative process when writing for artists such as Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown.

