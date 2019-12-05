Because Chicago P.D. is on winter hiatus, we wanted to take some time to send some love, light, and warmth to LaRoyce Hawkins, one of our favorite stars on the hit NBC drama.

With his broad shoulders, endearing smile and utter sex appeal, the Chicago bred actor, who plays Officer Kevin Atwater, gives us all the feels each week. Not to mention, he’s an all-around nice guy too whose joy is infectious.

Just take a look at him teaching folks on set these secret handshakes:

Awww…this is why the 31-year-old is this Thursday’s Thirst Trap. He is the perfect blend of teddy bear and sexy bear that will make you want to risk it all (Take it from me, I met him once in Chicago and almost made an entire fool of myself).

Get into all LaRoyce’s thickness below:

All The Reasons ‘Chicago P.D.’s’ LaRoyce Hawkins Can Cuff Us Anytime! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com