Lauryn Hill & Fugees Reunite For A Surprise Performance At The Roots Picnic [Gallery]

Published on June 5, 2023

The Roots Picnic returned to Philadelphia last weekend. Fans got the surprise of a lifetime when Lauryn Hill and Fugees hit the stage for a special reunion concert. Check out a gallery of photos from their special performance inside.

Hill surprised fans Saturday night (June 3) with a special Fugees reunion concert during the 2023 Roots Picnic. The annual music festival took place at Philadelphia’s The Mann Center, Saturday headliner Ms. Lauryn Hill brought out her former band-mates Wyclef Jean and Pras.

Backed by The Roots, the Grammy Award-winning trio performed their classic hits like, “Zealots,” “Ready Or Not,” and “Killing Me Softly With His Song.” This special reunion happened during Hill’s set, which began with her solo standout “Everything Is Everything.” The lyrics, “Everything is everything, what is meant to be, will be,” resonated with the rest of the set. The show ended with a spirited performance of “Fu-Gee-La.”

In a special tribute social media post, Questlove showed his appreciation for Roots Picnic and the special reunion, reminiscing on how it all started.

The caption read:

“What A Night.

In 1993 an unknown band called the Fugees (at the request of the record label i interned at @ruffhouserecords) opened up for us at #TheTrocodero in Philadelphia—-this was one of their first gigs since signing to a major label. They were there to help us celebrate our signing to @geffenrecords. Their #BluntedOnReality got released in early 93.

We got our deal in Dec 93 & man…..

Now 30 years later & look at us now. What a journey. @MsLaurynHill did us a solid by letting us not only letting us celebrate with her the classic #MiseducationOfLaurynHill but she also made a moment by bringing together her bredren @WyclefJean & @PrasMichel ……in what could possibly be one of the last times we will see this institution together in this setting.

I’m giving all the gratitude for making this miracle of a night happen. On what woulda been my father’s 87th birthday.

Although this year was drama filled, it was also one of the least stressful picnics ever (did I mention I got to live out my dream backing @TheIsleyBrothers earlier?)

For those w FOMO, not to be outdone——@Usher will rock the house tomorrow. There are still tickets.

Thank You All With The Upmost Sincerity.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Thank You To EVERY LAST PERSON on the staff be you caterer or caretaker from Shawn Gee to the lowest intern. Thank you All!”

Check out the gallery below:

1. Guess Who’s Back

Guess Who's Back Source:Taylor Hill

2. The One and Only Lauryn Hill

The One and Only Lauryn Hill Source:Taylor Hill

3. Yes Ma’am

Yes Ma'am Source:Taylor Hill

4. Fugees Reunion

Fugees Reunion Source:Taylor Hill

5. Wyclef Jean Doing What He Does Best

Wyclef Jean Doing What He Does Best Source:Taylor Hill

6. The Gang’s All Here

The Gang's All Here Source:Taylor Hill

7. Dawwww

Dawwww Source:Taylor Hill

8. Spotlight on the Fugees

Spotlight on the Fugees Source:Taylor Hill

9. So Much Love

So Much Love Source:Taylor Hill

10. Queen Lauryn

Queen Lauryn Source:Taylor Hill

11. The Energy

The Energy Source:Taylor Hill

12. Pras Back Like He Never Left

Pras Back Like He Never Left Source:Taylor Hill

13. A Beautiful Moment In Music History

A Beautiful Moment In Music History Source:Taylor Hill

14. What A Way To Celebrate Black Music Month Too

What A Way To Celebrate Black Music Month Too Source:Taylor Hill

15. The Reunion Hip Hop Needed

The Reunion Hip Hop Needed Source:Taylor Hill

16. You Just Had To Be There

You Just Had To Be There Source:Taylor Hill

17. More Of This Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip Hop

More Of This Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip Hop Source:Taylor Hill

18. Oooo La La Laaaa

Oooo La La Laaaa Source:Taylor Hill

19. 2023 Roots Picnic Was A Moment

2023 Roots Picnic Was A Moment Source:Taylor Hill

20. Hugssss

Hugssss Source:Taylor Hill

21. All-Stars Link Up

All-Stars Link Up Source:Taylor Hill

22. They Left It All On Stage

They Left It All On Stage Source:Taylor Hill

23. Let Em Know Ms. Lauryn Hill

Let Em Know Ms. Lauryn Hill Source:Taylor Hill
