Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere

Published on May 8, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-ANIMATION-FILM

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

The world premiere for The Little Mermaid has begun and the stars have all flocked to Hollywood to attend the big blue carpet event. From the film’s big star, Halle Bailey, to actresses Tia and Tamera Mowry, and everyone in between, the best of the best showed up in their very best blue looks to celebrate the return of the underwater classic that we all know and love.

The live action remake of the film hits theaters on May 26 but until then, check out some of our favorite looks from the big, Hollywood premiere below!

 

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey Source:Getty

The star of the evening, Halle Bailey, turned heads in this stunning gown by Valdrin Sahiti. 

2. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin Source:Getty

Marsai Martin looked stunning in this brown gown from Giambatista Valli with dramatic sleeves and a thigh high slit. 

3. Tamera Mowry-Housley

Tamera Mowry-Housley Source:Getty

Tamera Mowry-Housley was in theme donning this stunning blue number from Marchesa. 

4. Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry Source:Getty

Tia and her daughter joined in on the fun and joined her sister Tamera and daughter Ariah Talea on the blue carpet at the big premiere. 

5. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

Kelly Rowland channeled her inner mermaid in a floral Prabal Gurung dress.

6. Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey Source:Getty

Chloe Bailey supported her sister’s latest project, and she did it in style. The singer graced the blue carpet in a yellow Gert-Johan Coetzee gown.

7. Ryan Destiny

Ryan Destiny Source:Getty

Ryan Destiny served looks in an all-black ensemble.

8. Jackie Aina

Jackie Aina Source:Getty

Jackie Aina matched the blue carpet in a long sleeve dress with a slit up the front.

9. DDG

DDG Source:Getty

DDG stepped out to support his woman in an all-black ensemble. 

10. Kenya Moore and Brooklyn Daly

Kenya Moore and Brooklyn Daly Source:Getty

Kenya brought her adorable mini me to The Little Mermaid premiere in matching Dolce and Gabbana dresses.

More From KYSDC
Close