Whoever came up with sayings like “Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” “You Can’t Buy Love” and “Money Doesn’t Make You Happy” probably has never experienced a breakup that cost them half of their savings.

We always hear about the big divorces in Hollywood that has stars paying their former spouse something to the tune of a milli or more. Just look at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. He’s making headlines everywhere regarding his wild expensive divorce from now ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos. According to court docs, MacKenzie will walk away from they 25 year marriage with a jaw dropping $37 billion.

It’s not just white folks and billionaires having to cough up coins during a split. Check out our list of some the crazy expensive divorces that went down in Black Hollywood.

Love Does Cost A Thing: The Most Ridiculou$ly Expen$ive Divorces In Black Hollywood HIstory was originally published on globalgrind.com