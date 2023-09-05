Love & Hip Hop Gives Blackfishing Erica Mena The Boot After Calling Spice A Monkey

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Erica Mena, one of Love & Hip Hop’s long-time cast members, is now out of a job due to her reckless mouth.

Erica Mena and her forehead vein services will no longer be needed on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Mena got the boot from the VH1 reality show after she called fellow cast member and Reggae superstar Spice a slur during one of those classic LHHATL tense moments.

The reality show announced Mena is not returning for the next season in a statement shared on the show’s official X account.

“The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season. Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” the statement reads.

In the episode, Erica Mena and Spice tried to discuss their differences. Mena was not fond of Spice’s friendship with her ex and the father of her children, Safaree, who is now “dating” Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara La Negra.

The conversation goes entirely left when Spice claims that Mena’s 16-year-old son, King, “hates” his mother, leading to Mena literally flipping the table on Spice and fellow cast member Shekinah, who was trying to mediate peace between them.

Social Media Is Lit Erica Mena Up

Before she got fired, social media was on Mena’s ridiculously tanned a**, dragging her for filth on the X (formerly known as Twitter), which probably led to VH1’s decision.

“Erica Mena is a white latino racist cosplaying as black woman. To call THEE Spice BLACK & MONKEY then a BLUE to say she should’ve died? YOU DESERVE EVERYTHING THAT COMES TO YOU!! EVERY SINGLE THING!!,” one X User wrote.

Another X user wrote, “The irony is, VH1/Viacom/Mona Scott saw this clip months ago and still decided to air it. It should’ve never seen the light of day and Erica Mena should’ve been let go immediately when it happened. They’re only doing this because of the outrage/backlash.”

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

