Hip-Hop Stars React To The Passing Of Mac Miller #RIPMacMiller

The Hip-Hop nation is gathered in mourning after the stunning news that the talented Pittsburgh-born, Los Angeles-based Mac Miller has died. With a body of work that showed exceptional music and lyrical growth over the span of a decade, many of Mac’s colleagues have offered loving words in memory.

Many of the expected names have posted condolences, including fellow hometown hero Wiz Khalifa. Just Blaze, who worked with the young rapper, also posted his thoughts along with Chance The Rapper, J. Cole and several others.

We’ve collected a number of the messages in memory below.

Rest Powerfully in Peace, Mac Miller.

