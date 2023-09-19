The wait is over! Fenty Queen, Rihanna, and her man A$AP Rocky broke the internet (again) with the reveal of their newborn son, Riot Rose! The couple proudly pose with Riot, born in August, and their first son RZA, born May 2022, dripped out in denim fits. Rih left a comment under the photographer DIGGZY’s Instagram post proudly saying “The Mayers Boyz”.
16 Most Unconventional Celebrity Baby Names Ever
The singer and rapper have dated for a series of years beginning in 2013! Seeing their love come to fruition is a beautiful sight for all fans.
RELATED: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Introduce Their Son, Riot Rose, To The World
Rihanna shocked fans when she revealed her second pregnancy on the Super Bowl stage in February. She donned a red, fitted jumpsuit with a zipper left half down to show the world a peak of her growing belly.
While the world waits for new music, Rihanna is creating her dream family— and sis is glowing!
Check out the photoshoot below:
Meet Rihanna's Little Family! Singer introduces newborn son, Riot Rose
