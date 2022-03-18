Meet the Cast: Netflix’s ‘Young, African and Famous’ Is Bringing Johannesburg To Reality TV

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix’s newest reality show, Young, African and Famous, follows a group of famed, affluent stars in Johannesburg as they build their careers, look for love and rekindle old flames. It wouldn’t be reality TV without endless drama, and the trailer did not disappoint.

The Young, African and Famous reality series debuted today on the streaming platform. The cast is filled with popular African entertainers across the diaspora, documenting their journeys with the world. Some of the cast members include South African actress Khanyi Mbau, Tanzanian artist Diamond Platinumz and Nigerian model and actress Annie Idibia.

This reality series follows the entertainers and affluent young media stars in Johannesburg as they balance their flourishing careers, romance and the rekindling of old flames. The trailer showcases a great deal of drama up ahead. Mbau, Platinumz, and Idibia are joined by Nadia Nakai, Andile Ncube, and Swanky Jerry in the ensemble cast.

The introduction begins with “Welcome to South Africa,” as Queen of Bling Khanyi Mbau throws a huge ball for her friends. Meanwhile, Diamond Platinumz’ heartbreak emerges as he woos Nadia Nakai, and parenting talk gets quite intense. The pilot season ends with the sweet seventh episode featuring “Wedding Bells.”

The seven episode reality series will follow the six stars on their journey being Young, African and Famous. Meet the cast members of the new Netflix reality series and watch the trailer below.

