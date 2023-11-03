Megan Thee Stallion Sheds Her Past With Reflective New Single “Cobra,” X Users React

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

“Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past, over and over.”

Megan Thee Stallion released her new single, “Cobra,” just after midnight on Friday (Nov. 3), and it is proving to be her most personal track to date.

After what she has been through the past three years, the Houston Hottie is laying it all out on the record. She lets us into her mind as she expresses her bout with depression, missing her parents, turning to alcohol to cope, and more. However, it is the revelation that her ex, rapper Pardison Fontaine, allegedly cheated on her (in her own house) while she was her lowest point that had social media up in arms.

In all, fans on X (formerly Twitter) showed nothing but love for Megan as she is seemingly looking to shed the pain of the past to move forward. After all she has been through (and in the public eye, no less), she deserves nothing less than absolute healing.

