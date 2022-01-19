 Pardison Fontaine Address Rumors Of Breakup And Abuse From Megan Thee Stallion 

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

After weeks of silence, rapper Pardison Fontaine is finally addressing a number of rumors making their rounds about his relationship with Houston rapper, Megan Thee Stallion including, she tried to put her hands on him.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

On Tuesday, the rapper took to his Instagram Stories to say, “Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody …(At least not in that way ).” Going on to say “Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y’all imaginations run ..but y’all gettin too crazy ….ain’t give n*ggas a story so they made one … we really been on it double time.”

Related Stories Diva’s Daily Dirt: The ‘Hot Girl Coach’ Signs With Nike

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns Wearing DMV-Based Black Brand Hanifa Official in Essence Earlier this week a number of outlets reported the two rappers allegedly called a quits because Megan was a “mean drunk,” and tried to physically abuse Pardi during their time together.