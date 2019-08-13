Budget Buss Down: Mia Khalifa Says She Only Made $12K In Porn Career, Twitter Gets These Jokes Off

Mia Khalifa (who we must not forget was infamously dragged by Black Twitter) was/is one of the more prominent names of late in the porn industry. Nevertheless, she recently revealed that despite the acclaim, she only made a grand total of $12,000 while in the business.

Say what now?

Apparently, Khalifa (no relation to Wiz) left the game after getting death threats from ISIS. Yeah, that ISIS. It was in sharing the interview when she mentioned only making $12K during her “brief” career.

People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was… scary. Full interview here: https://t.co/xHK7SmhfrY pic.twitter.com/fwJlyzHznq — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 12, 2019

Nevertheless, Khalifa still trends high on porn searches. And it also meant the jokes were flying when this detail hit the Internets. Also, remember when she had a show with Gilbert Arenas? Yeah, we forgot about that, too.

In all seriousness, there is no bout she was exploited. But the fact that she used her fame to publicly shame celebs in her DM’s made the rush slander her that much greater.

Peep the best below.

