Y’all, Michael B. Jordan Over Here Thirst Trapping On The ‘Gram Again…

Michael B. Jordan knew what he was doing when he posted the following photo on Instagram with the caption, “You up.”

Things got pretty racy in the comments section with fans began to take turns on who could come up with the raunchiest response.

Responses included:

“N*gga yes tf!?”

“Up, down, around, alladat”

“For you? I’d never sleep again”

MBJ is no stranger to thirst traps. Pretty much every photo he posts gets the fountain running.

