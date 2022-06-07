93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Miles Bridges, like many a young NBA player in the offseason, is enjoying the time off and probably isn’t sticking to tight diet restrictions. A photo that the Charlotte Hornets star posted suggested he was sipping lean, but he claims that the drink was pink lemonade.

Miles Bridges Has Some Explaining To Do

Bridges, 24, is one of the best young players in the league and had his best scoring average this past season with the Hornets. What has Twitter buzzing at the moment is an image Bridges reportedly posted to his Instagram story featuring the pink drink in a styrofoam cup paired with a joint.

In perhaps a last-ditch effort to not create a PR nightmare, Bridges tweeted and deleted “Pink Lemonade” with an upside-down smiling emoji. As it stands, very few on Twitter are buying the explanation.

While the NBA definitely relaxed its rules on cannabis consumption, we aren’t sure how commissioner Adam Silver feels about lean. As it stands, Bridges will have some explaining to do and we’re sure his agent is pulling a damage control session at the moment.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

—

Photo: Getty

Miles Bridges Claims He Was Drinking Pink Lemonade & Not Lean, Twitter Not Convinced was originally published on hiphopwired.com