93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Trendsetter, musical pioneer, and culture pusher, Missy Elliott has done so much for Black culture. Known for her stylish track suits, door-knocker earrings, and expressive hairstyles, the award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer has influenced an entire generation and beyond.

Missy Elliott’s unique sound and talent for writing and producing successful songs has earned her an honorary degree at Berklee College. She was also the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. The world is doing a great job at giving Missy her flowers now so that she knows just how important she is to the culture.

When Missy wasn’t pushing boundaries through music, she was influencing the masses with her androgynous sense of style. There hasn’t been a tracksuit and sneaker combo that the singer hasn’t tried. She’s also skilled at unapologetically rockin’ the quintessential 1990’s updo.

Today the living legend turns 50! In honor of her half century rotation, we’re counting down 10 times she pushed the culture forward through music and fashion.

10 Times Missy Elliott Pushed The Culture Through Music And Fashion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com