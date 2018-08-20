MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Photos

1. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall – Arrivals full length,rapper,singer,red carpet
2. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
3. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
4. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
5. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
6. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
7. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,gucci mane,award,gucci,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,keyshia ka’oir
8. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,gucci mane,award,gucci,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,keyshia ka’oir
9. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall – Arrivals full length,rapper,singer,red carpet
10. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Christian Combs attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,christian combs
11. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Dascha Polanco attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,dascha polanco
12. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Jasmine Sanders attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,jasmine sanders
13. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,ariana grande,pete davidson
14. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Quavo and Offset of Migos attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,kiari cephus,quavious marshall
15. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: (L-R) Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,victor cruz – american football player,karrueche tran
16. US-MUSIC-MTV-VIDEO-AWARDSSource:Getty
Australian model Shanina Shaik attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,music,concert,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,new york state,mtv video music awards,shanina shaik
17. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Christian Combs attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,christian combs
18. US-MUSIC-MTV-VIDEO-AWARDSSource:Getty
US rapper Cardi B attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,music,rapper,concert,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,new york state,mtv video music awards,cardi b
19. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,victor cruz – american football player,karrueche tran
20. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Winnie Harlow attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,winnie harlow
21. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Deena Cortese attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,deena nicole cortese
22. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Asian Doll attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards
23. US-MUSIC-MTV-VIDEO-AWARDSSource:Getty
This photo shows the ‘Moon Person’ award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,music,concert,performance,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,new york state,mtv video music awards
24. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: KYLE attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,kyle – rapper
25. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: (L-R) Candace Rice, Codi Butts, and Nilsa Prowant attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards
26. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Dancer Sara Biv (R) attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,music,concert,dancer,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards
27. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Karlous Miller attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards
28. US-MUSIC-MTV-VIDEO-AWARDSSource:Getty
TV journalist Sibley Scoles attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,new york state,journalist,mtv video music awards
29. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Karlous Miller attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards
30. US-MUSIC-MTV-VIDEO-AWARDSSource:Getty
Chantel Jeffries attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,music,concert,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,new york state,mtv video music awards,chantel jeffries
31. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Actor Leonard Ouzts attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,actor,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards
32. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: (L-R) Candace Rice, Codi Butts, and Nilsa Prowant attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards
33. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: TV personality Lilliana Vazquez attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,looking at camera,music,concert,smiling,award,three quarter length,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,tv personality,mtv video music awards,lilliana vazquez
34. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Shay Mitchell attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,shay mitchell
35. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
36. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ShowSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, and DJ Khaled accept the award for Best Collaboration onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,waist up,music,concert,three people,award,dj khaled,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,receiving,mtv video music awards,jennifer lopez,cardi b
37. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ShowSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Cardi B and Offset attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/VMN18/Getty Images for MTV) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,music,concert,two people,award,three quarter length,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,cardi b
38. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ShowSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: DJ Khalid, Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,music,concert,three people,award,three quarter length,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,jennifer lopez,cardi b,khalid – singer
39. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Cardi B attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,cardi b
40. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
41. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
42. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
43. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
44. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals red carpet,one shoulder silver dress
45. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals red,suspenders,pvc,red carpet,cat suit,fishnet,red long boots
46. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
47. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals red carpet,cold shoulder sequin dress
48. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals red carpet,purple strapless dress; leg revealing
49. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals red carpet,purple strapless dress; leg revealing
50. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
51. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals red carpet,revealing dress,sea through dress
52. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals red carpet,pvc outfit; long boots