Basketball

NBA 3-Point Contest Lineup 2024

Published on February 5, 2024

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat

Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

The three-point contest for NBA All-Star Weekend is starting to fill up.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the players listed below have all made their commitments to compete in the 3-point contest.

There is the possibility of more entrants being added to the list.

1. Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks Source:Getty

2. Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks Source:Getty

3. Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz Source:Getty

4. Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers Source:Getty

5. Malik Beasley #5 of the Milwaukee Bucks

Malik Beasley #5 of the Milwaukee Bucks Source:Getty
