NBA All-Star Starters 2024

Published on January 25, 2024

Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

The 2024 NBA All-Star game starters have been announced.

How NBA starters were selected per the NBA:

“Starters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game were selected by fans (voting was open from Dec. 19 to Jan. 20), current NBA players and a media panel. Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote to determine the starters, while players and media accounted for 25 percent each.

After all votes were tallied, players were ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups. Each player’s score was calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The two guards and three frontcourt players with the best score in each conference were named NBA All-Star Game starters.”

The seven reserves for each conference will be announced on February 1st. They will be selected by NBA head coaches.

Take a look below at who were named the 2024 NBA All-Star Starters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – East – Frontcourt – Captain

Giannis Antetokounmpo - East - Frontcourt - Captain Source:Getty

Joel Embiid – East – Frontcourt

Joel Embiid - East - Frontcourt Source:Getty

Jayson Tatum – East – Frontcourt

Jayson Tatum - East - Frontcourt Source:Getty

Tyrese Haliburton – East – Guard

Tyrese Haliburton - East - Guard Source:Getty

Damian Lillard – East – Guard

Damian Lillard - East - Guard Source:Getty

LeBron James – West – Frontcourt – Captain

LeBron James - West - Frontcourt - Captain Source:Getty

Nikola Jocic – West – Frontcourt

Nikola Jocic - West - Frontcourt Source:Getty

Kevin Durant – West – Frontcourt

Kevin Durant - West - Frontcourt Source:Getty

Luka Doncic – West – Guard

Luka Doncic - West - Guard Source:Getty

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – West – Guard

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - West - Guard Source:Getty
