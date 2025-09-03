Listen Live
National

20 Years Later: Never-Before-Seen Hurricane Katrina Photos

Published on September 3, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hurricane Katrina Aftermath Photos

Source: Dwight Richard / Dwight Richard

As the nation marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina, we’re sharing never before seen photos that capture the storm’s devastation, resilience, and untold stories.

From the aftermath to moments of extraordinary survival and strength, these images offer a powerful look back at one of the most defining disasters in American history.

Related Stories

Thank you to the brave members of the Richard Family who stayed behind during this storm and shared these photos.

 

TRENDING: Hurricane Katrina 20 Years Later: Survivor Stories

TRENDING: Facts About Hurricane Katrina Everyone Should Know

TRENDING: The Hurricane Katrina Kids We Don’t Talk About

20 Years Later: Never-Before-Seen Hurricane Katrina Photos  was originally published on majic945.com

1. The Brave Richard Family

The Brave Richard Family Source:Dwight Richard

Some members of the Richard Family stayed in New Orleans as Hurricane Katrina was happening

2. FEMA Trailer

FEMA Trailer Source:Dwight Richard

Some residents who stayed through the storm had to live in FEMA trailers for at least a year

3. Destroyed Homes

Destroyed Homes Source:Dwight Richard

4. Destroyed Homes Cont.

Destroyed Homes Cont. Source:Dwight Richard

5. Destroyed Homes Cont.

Destroyed Homes Cont. Source:Dwight Richard

6. Destroyed Homes Cont.

Destroyed Homes Cont. Source:Dwight Richard

7. Destroyed Homes Cont.

Destroyed Homes Cont. Source:Dwight Richard

8. Destroyed Homes Cont.

Destroyed Homes Cont. Source:Dwight Richard

9. Destroyed Businesses

Destroyed Businesses Source:Dwight Richard

10. Destroyed Businesses cont.

Destroyed Businesses cont. Source:Dwight Richard

11. High Flood Water

High Flood Water Source:Dwight Richard

This photo shows you how high the flood waters were

12. High Flood Water Cont.

High Flood Water Cont. Source:Dwight Richard

13. Hurricane Katrina Aftermath

Hurricane Katrina Aftermath Source:Dwight Richard

14. Hurricane Katrina Aftermath

Hurricane Katrina Aftermath Source:Dwight Richard

15. Individuals of New Orleans After The Storm

Individuals of New Orleans After The Storm Source:Dwight Richard
More from 93.9 WKYS
More From KYSDC
RoadTrippin’ With Diva Sweeptakes

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close