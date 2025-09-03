As the nation marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina, we’re sharing never before seen photos that capture the storm’s devastation, resilience, and untold stories.

From the aftermath to moments of extraordinary survival and strength, these images offer a powerful look back at one of the most defining disasters in American history.

Thank you to the brave members of the Richard Family who stayed behind during this storm and shared these photos.

TRENDING: Hurricane Katrina 20 Years Later: Survivor Stories

TRENDING: Facts About Hurricane Katrina Everyone Should Know

TRENDING: The Hurricane Katrina Kids We Don’t Talk About

20 Years Later: Never-Before-Seen Hurricane Katrina Photos was originally published on majic945.com

1. The Brave Richard Family Source:Dwight Richard Some members of the Richard Family stayed in New Orleans as Hurricane Katrina was happening 2. FEMA Trailer Source:Dwight Richard Some residents who stayed through the storm had to live in FEMA trailers for at least a year 3. Destroyed Homes Source:Dwight Richard 4. Destroyed Homes Cont. Source:Dwight Richard 5. Destroyed Homes Cont. Source:Dwight Richard 6. Destroyed Homes Cont. Source:Dwight Richard 7. Destroyed Homes Cont. Source:Dwight Richard 8. Destroyed Homes Cont. Source:Dwight Richard 9. Destroyed Businesses Source:Dwight Richard 10. Destroyed Businesses cont. Source:Dwight Richard 11. High Flood Water Source:Dwight Richard This photo shows you how high the flood waters were 12. High Flood Water Cont. Source:Dwight Richard 13. Hurricane Katrina Aftermath Source:Dwight Richard 14. Hurricane Katrina Aftermath Source:Dwight Richard 15. Individuals of New Orleans After The Storm Source:Dwight Richard