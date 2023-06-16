New Music From CKay, Libianca, Omah Lay + More Afrobeats Artist

June is Back Music Month and we’re celebrating Black artists all over the world! Afrobeats is a very popular music genre coming out of the many countries in the continent of Africa!
Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa
What is Afrobeats?
Afrobeats is a culture and music genre of melodious beats coming out of West Africa. Afrobeats is different from Afrobeat.
Continue scrolling for this week’s new releases provided by afronation…
Also See:
Drake Teams Up With J HUS On ‘Who Told You’ + More New AfroBeats Music!
The World’s Biggest Afrobeats Festival ‘Afro Nation’ Is Coming To Detroit & Lagos, Nigeria!
Black Music Month: Afrobeats Bangers
1. Omah Lay – reason
Omah Lay is from Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.
2. LADIPOE, Bella Shmurda – Guy Man
LADIPOE is from Lagos, Nigeria. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.
Bella Shmurdais from Okokomaiko, Nigeria.
3. Focalistic, EeQue & Thama Tee – Khekheleza (Dlala Dlala)
Focalistic is from Pretoria, South Africa. Learn More about South Africa by clicking here.
4. Booba – Signé
Booba is of Senegalese, French of Mosellan and Belgian descent. Learn More about Senegal by clicking here.
5. NSG x Meekz – Unruly
The group NSG are of Ghanian and Nigerian descent from East London. Learn More about by Nigeria by clicking here and about Ghana by clicking here.
6. Mannywellz – Everything
Mannywellz is from Nigeria and grew up in Maryland. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.
7. Asake – Basquiat
Asake is from Lagos, Nigeria. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.
8. Libianca – Jah
Libianca is from Cameroon and grew up in St Paul, Minnesota. Learn More about Cameroon by clicking here.
9. CKay – capture my soul
CKay is from Kaduna, Nigeria. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.
10. Tyler ICU – Ukudanza
Tyler ICU is from South Africa. Learn More about South Africa by clicking here.
