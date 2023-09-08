New Music From Tekno, Patoranking + More Afrobeats Artist

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time for more new music from the very popular music genre, Afrobeats coming out of the many countries in the continent of Africa!



What is Afrobeats?

Afrobeats is a culture and music genre of melodious beats coming out of West Africa. Afrobeats is different from Afrobeat.

Continue scrolling for this week’s new releases provided by afronation…

