93.9 WKYS
Listen Live
Music

New Music From Tekno, Patoranking + More Afrobeats Artist

Published on September 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Afro Carib Festival Miramar 2023

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

It’s time for more new music from the very popular music genre, Afrobeats coming out of the many countries in the continent of Africa!

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

What is Afrobeats?

Afrobeats is a culture and music genre of melodious beats coming out of West Africa. Afrobeats is different from Afrobeat.

Continue scrolling for this week’s new releases provided by afronation

Also See:

Listen To Burna Boy’s New Album “I Told Them”

The GRAMMYs Announce New 2024 Categories Including “Best African Music Performance”

Drake Teams Up With J HUS On “Who Told You” + More New AfroBeats Music!

1. Patoranking – Babylon ft. Victony

2. Bnxn – Sweet Tea (Aduke)

3. Majeeed – Cheers To Life

4. Vigro Deep – It Don’t Matter ft. Reekado Banks

5. Focalistic feat. Ch’cco, Mawhoo, EeQue, & Thama Tee – Wena My Dali

6. Tekno – So What Ft. Shallipopi

7. Diamond Platnumz – Overdose

8. Tiakola x Dave – Meridian

9. Mr Eazi – Advice

10. Pheelz – YOLO

More From KYSDC

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close