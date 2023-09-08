New Music From Tekno, Patoranking + More Afrobeats Artist

It’s time for more new music from the very popular music genre, Afrobeats coming out of the many countries in the continent of Africa!
Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa
What is Afrobeats?
Afrobeats is a culture and music genre of melodious beats coming out of West Africa. Afrobeats is different from Afrobeat.
Continue scrolling for this week’s new releases provided by afronation…
Also See:
Listen To Burna Boy’s New Album “I Told Them”
The GRAMMYs Announce New 2024 Categories Including “Best African Music Performance”
Drake Teams Up With J HUS On “Who Told You” + More New AfroBeats Music!
1. Patoranking – Babylon ft. Victony
2. Bnxn – Sweet Tea (Aduke)
3. Majeeed – Cheers To Life
4. Vigro Deep – It Don’t Matter ft. Reekado Banks
5. Focalistic feat. Ch’cco, Mawhoo, EeQue, & Thama Tee – Wena My Dali
6. Tekno – So What Ft. Shallipopi
7. Diamond Platnumz – Overdose
8. Tiakola x Dave – Meridian
9. Mr Eazi – Advice
10. Pheelz – YOLO
-
16 Most Unconventional Celebrity Baby Names Ever
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Erica Mena Ousted From ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ After Calling Spice A ‘Blue Monkey,’ Social Media Reacts
-
"It's A Revolution" Elizabeth Koch, The Viral Maced US Capitol Rioter From Knoxville, TN Is Actually From Maryland
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
Is The ‘RHOA’ Cast Getting The Boot?
-
MTV VMAs Memory Lane: Scandalous and Hilarious Award Show Controversies