CLOSE
HomePhotos

CASSIUS Gems: Meet The Ladies of The Pynk From The New Starz Show ‘P-Valley’

Posted July 12, 2020

Brandee Evans as "Mercedes" in P-Valley

Source: Starz /P-Valley

We are heading to the Pynk for this edition of CASSIUS Gems.

Pussy Valley or P-Valley, for short, the brainchild of award-winning playwright, Katori Hall, has arrived. The Starz show is based on her play of the same name and is 10-years in the making. Starting tonight (Jul.12), we will head to down to the Mississippi Delta and follow the bold, sexy, and emotional stories of the dancers who work the poles of the local strip joint The Pynk also affectionately know as Uncle Cliffords. The establishment is named after its outspoken owner, who proudly lives in her truth and, as described by Nicco Annan, is the HBIC (head bitch in charge).

P-Valley isn’t a show just about ass shaking. While that is a part of it, it’s much more, telling the story The Pynk’s stars, its dancers, but from their perspective. In doing so, Hall wants to remove the stigma that is often associated with strippers, humanizing them and showing that dancing is a job, and outside of that, they have normal lives, deal with a bevy of issues just like everyone else.

The show follows three dancers. Mercedes (Brandee Evans), who is the OG star of The Pynk and Uncle Cliffords’ main moneymaker, immediately stands out with her strong presence and intoxicating provocativeness. Mercedes is a boss, gets busy on that pole, and about her paper…period. When she clocks out, she has to deal with her perplexing relationship with her mother, who is opposed to how she makes a living but, at the same, not turning down Mercedes offerings.

Up next is Keyshawn (Shannon Thornton). When she hits that stage, she turns into Miss Mississippi, a seductive mistress when she twirls on the pole, but that is only hiding her obvious wounds. Outside of The Pynk, her story is painfully all too familiar, a Black woman doing what she has to do while trying to survive in an abusive relationship.

Last but certainly not least, we meet the mysterious Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson). She is using The Pynk to start a new life from the old one she is running away from. Her arrival to Uncle Clifford’s is well received by Mercedes, but the two will have to find a way to coexist in the club.

We had the opportunity to view the first episode of the show, and let’s just say its easily going to make Sunday night’s even better going forward. P-Valley premieres on Starz Sunday, July 12, 8PM, and hits its official 9PM timeslot after its premiere. For more photos of the show’s beautiful cast, hit the gallery below.

Photo: Starz /P-Valley

CASSIUS Gems: Meet The Ladies of The Pynk From The New Starz Show ‘P-Valley’  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

BEACHY🏝

A post shared by Elarica Johnson (@elarica) on

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Been doing those lil at-home workout thingies.

A post shared by Shannon Thornton (@shannonjthornton) on

7.

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

7/24...It’s my BIRTHDAY!!🥳🎈 #LEO 🦁

A post shared by Shannon Thornton (@shannonjthornton) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

#HumanKind #BeBoth #HAPPYFRIDAY 😘

A post shared by Brandee (@therealbrandee) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you God. Thank you God! Thank you God! 🙏🏾 Thank you @katorihall @patrikianpolk @karenaevans @starz family for believing in me. Thank you to my manager Debbie Britt @cornerstonetal and my agents @brianna.ancel @therealscot @cleartalentgroup @raquelgardner1 I couldn’t have done this without you! Thank you for coaching me for dear life! I can’t wait to go through this journey with you. @makingfaceskeesh @karinesimonphotography thank you for my beautiful photos as always. I love you all so very dearly! #Repost @cleartalentgroup with @get_repost ・・・ We can finally talk about it! We are so proud to share that our client @therealbrandee will be starring in the lead role of Mercedes in the newly picked-up Drama Series for @starz, P-VALLEY! Congratulations Brandee and thank you to her manager Debbie Britt for your wonderful collaboration! #CTG #Starz #PValley

A post shared by Brandee (@therealbrandee) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

#AboutLastNight (it’s too many good moments to post, but here are a few) #PValley #WrapParty #FunTimes Thank you @katorihall! I am forever grateful. 🙏🏾 I can’t wait for the world to see @pvalleystarz #PValley Thank you @vanessabellcalloway for coming through for me last minute and introducing me to @scoobiewest! Scoobie you’re amazing! We have lots of future events together 😉 If you’re in ATL and you need a dependable makeup artist call Scoobie! You won’t be disappointed! @tiawaller sissssss where do I begin? You helped me get this job by making my wig via FaceTime measurements from #Memphis and shipping it to LA before the audition. Wow like you said... this is what we prayed for. Here we are again and you jumped on a last minute flight to make sure I wasn’t sabotaged. (AFTER BEING DELAYED FOR HOURS) I love you forever! We are about to go on a fun journey together! #RealFriends #Memphis girls Thank you to the staff @ritzcarlton 😘 Styled by @ritamcgheeofficial @fashionalita! I love you! Thank you @Ardis8135 🤗 Dress @houseofcb Shoes @louboutinworld #PValleyWrapParty #WrapParty #summer #Mercedes

A post shared by Brandee (@therealbrandee) on

14.

15.

More From KYSDC
Close