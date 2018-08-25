Red Bull Music Culture Clash Brought Dancehall Soundclash Culture To Atlanta

The ATL played host to an epic sound clash akin to the decades-old traditions of sound systems battling one another in Jamaica on Friday (Aug 24). The sound systems vying for champion status included Zaytoven with Zaytown Global, Mija & Kenny Beats with Don’t Think, Kranium with Frequent Flyers, and Fuego with Fireboy Sound.
Some of Atlanta’s top artists were in the building as well, including, Pastor Troy, Derez Deshon, Gorilla Zoe, Trillville, TJ Kravitz, Mavado and Archie Eversole. Paul Wall, Lecrae, OJ Da Juiceman also took the stage.
The Culture Clash worked alongside Red Bull Music Radio, which aired live from the famed Patchwerk Studios.
Kranium with Frequent Flyers were the ultimate victors.
Photo: Red Bull Music
1. Fuego
2. Mija/ Kenny
3. Kranium
4. Zaytoven
5. Red Bull Music Culture Clash AtlantaSource:Red Bull Music
