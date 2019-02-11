HomePhotos

Black Hollywood Hits the Red Carpet at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Posted February 10, 2019

1. Toni Braxton at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Toni Braxton at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Toni Braxton attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,staples center,grammy awards,toni braxton

2. H.E.R. AT 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

H.E.R. AT 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: H.E.R. attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards,gabi wilson

3. Daniel Caesar at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Daniel Caesar at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Daniel Caesar (L) and guest attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,staples center,guest,grammy awards,daniel caesar

4. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

61st Annual Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. music,entertainment,artist,staples center,producer,music industry,red carpet,arrivals,entertainer,grammy awards 2019,61st annual grammy awards,recording academy,grammy awards®,grammyawards

5. Janelle Monáe at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Janelle Monáe at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Janelle Monáe attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,janelle monae,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards

6. Fantasia Barrino at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Fantasia Barrino at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Fantasia Barrino attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards

7. Ella Mai at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Ella Mai at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Ella Mai attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,annual event,red carpet event,staples center,grammy awards,ella mai

8. Tierra Whack at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Tierra Whack at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Rapper Tierra Whack attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards,tierra whack

9. George Clinton at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

George Clinton at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: George Clinton (L) and guest attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,red carpet event,staples center,guest,grammy awards,george clinton

10. Miguel and Nazanin Mandi at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Miguel (L) and Nazanin Mandi attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,annual event,staples center,grammy awards,nazanin mandi

11. Ashanti at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Ashanti at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Ashanti attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards,ashanti – singer

12. Andra Day at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Andra Day at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Andra Day attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,annual event,red carpet event,staples center,grammy awards,andra day

13. Swae Lee and Miguel at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Swae Lee and Miguel at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Swae Lee and Miguel attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,red carpet event,staples center,grammy awards,swae lee

14. Jimmy Jam and Bella Harris at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Jimmy Jam and Bella Harris at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

Producer Jimmy Jam and Bella Harris arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,music,the media,sport,california,city of los angeles,economy,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,human interest,producer,grammy awards,jimmy jam,business finance and industry,finance and economy,bella harris – fashion model

15. Cardi B and Offset at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Cardi B and Offset at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Offset (L) and Cardi B attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards,kiari cephus,cardi b

16. Halle X Chloe at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Halle X Chloe at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,award,annual event,red carpet event,staples center,grammy awards,chloe x halle,halle bailey – musician,chloe bailey – musician

17. Chaka Khan at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Chaka Khan at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Chaka Khan attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,chaka khan,grammy awards

18. Tracee Ellis Ross at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards,tracee ellis ross

19. Eve at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Eve at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:WENN

61st Annual Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. music,entertainment,artist,staples center,producer,music industry,red carpet,arrivals,entertainer,grammy awards 2019,61st annual grammy awards,recording academy,grammy awards®,grammyawards

20. Alicia Keys 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Alicia Keys 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:WENN

61st Annual Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. music,entertainment,artist,staples center,producer,music industry,red carpet,arrivals,entertainer,grammy awards 2019,61st annual grammy awards,recording academy,grammy awards®,grammyawards

