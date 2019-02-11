Black Hollywood Hits the Red Carpet at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com

1. Toni Braxton at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Toni Braxton attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,staples center,grammy awards,toni braxton

2. H.E.R. AT 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: H.E.R. attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards,gabi wilson

3. Daniel Caesar at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Daniel Caesar (L) and guest attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,staples center,guest,grammy awards,daniel caesar

4. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN 61st Annual Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. music,entertainment,artist,staples center,producer,music industry,red carpet,arrivals,entertainer,grammy awards 2019,61st annual grammy awards,recording academy,grammy awards®,grammyawards

5. Janelle Monáe at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Janelle Monáe attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,janelle monae,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards

6. Fantasia Barrino at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Fantasia Barrino attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards

7. Ella Mai at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Ella Mai attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,annual event,red carpet event,staples center,grammy awards,ella mai

8. Tierra Whack at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Rapper Tierra Whack attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards,tierra whack

9. George Clinton at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: George Clinton (L) and guest attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,red carpet event,staples center,guest,grammy awards,george clinton

10. Miguel and Nazanin Mandi at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Miguel (L) and Nazanin Mandi attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,annual event,staples center,grammy awards,nazanin mandi

11. Ashanti at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Ashanti attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards,ashanti – singer

12. Andra Day at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Andra Day attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,annual event,red carpet event,staples center,grammy awards,andra day

13. Swae Lee and Miguel at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Swae Lee and Miguel attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,red carpet event,staples center,grammy awards,swae lee

14. Jimmy Jam and Bella Harris at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty Producer Jimmy Jam and Bella Harris arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,music,the media,sport,california,city of los angeles,economy,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,human interest,producer,grammy awards,jimmy jam,business finance and industry,finance and economy,bella harris – fashion model

15. Cardi B and Offset at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Offset (L) and Cardi B attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards,kiari cephus,cardi b

16. Halle X Chloe at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,award,annual event,red carpet event,staples center,grammy awards,chloe x halle,halle bailey – musician,chloe bailey – musician

17. Chaka Khan at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Chaka Khan attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,chaka khan,grammy awards

18. Tracee Ellis Ross at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards,tracee ellis ross

19. Eve at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:WENN 61st Annual Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. music,entertainment,artist,staples center,producer,music industry,red carpet,arrivals,entertainer,grammy awards 2019,61st annual grammy awards,recording academy,grammy awards®,grammyawards