Safaree Calls CAP After Erica Mena Cries About Child Support Settlement, Twitter Chimes In

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Scrappy isn’t the only one bringing the drama on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Erica Mena and Safaree also have reality television junkies chirping.

Erica Mena had the child support section of Twitter chirping when footage of her crying over the child support settlement between herself and now ex-husband Safaree was revealed by her lawyer.

The couple finalized their divorce on September 12, when Mena received a phone call from her attorney confirming the end of her marriage, aired on the November 7 episode of LHHATL.

At first, Mena was happy about the news of the marriage to Samuels ending, but her smile turned into frantic tears when she found out she would be receiving $4,305 in child support payments from Safaree.

“Are you fu**ing kidding me?” The Love & Hip Hop OG screams into the phone. “Now all of this financial burden with my children is on me? That’s not fair … Like, he doesn’t have to pay none of it? This is fu**ed up.”

Safaree finally decided to share how he felt about the situation, and he called C A P on the case. In response to the tweet above, he wrote:

“Whoever runs this page stop spreading false information. We have joint custody what are you talking about? Losers.”

So, somebody is lying; we don’t know who.

Child Support Twitter Has Thoughts About The Situation

As expected, child support Twitter had to weigh in on the matter, and it’s a mixed bag of reactions. Some people don’t feel bad for Erica Mena, while others are trashing Safaree.

“I’m sorry but I feel no Pitty about Erica mena crying over 4K in child support. Your kids will be just fine, they just won’t live the luxury life you planned in your head,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Safaree don’t have to pay Erica Mena child support AT ALL? that’s sick,” another user tweeted.

We will have to watch this drama continue to play on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: JOHANNES EISELE / Getty

The post Safaree Calls CAP After Erica Mena Cries About Child Support Settlement, Twitter Chimes In appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Safaree Calls CAP After Erica Mena Cries About Child Support Settlement, Twitter Chimes In was originally published on hiphopwired.com