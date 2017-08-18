kevin durant

Seat Pleasant Honors Kevin Durant

Posted August 18, 2017

Seat Pleasant, Maryland honors their hometown hero Kevin Durant for “Kevin Durant Day.”

[anvplayer video="4260618"] Seat Pleasant, Maryland honors their hometown hero Kevin Durant for "Kevin Durant Day."

