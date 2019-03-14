See The La La Anthony x Ashley Stewart Collaboration On Plus Size Women

La La Anthony has collaborated with Ashley Stewart for a 22 piece clothing collection ranging from $48.00 for a bodysuit to $120.00 for an emerald green jumpsuit. The collection is heavily athleisure based and denim, perfect to La La Anthony’s personal style and taste. We did an interview with the actress in December where she revealed, “We have to start seeing more images of all women of all shapes and sizes on the runways, in the magazines and in beauty campaigns. We have to change the images that we are putting out there that young girls see.”

We took that to heart and partnered with Madame Noire to show you the collection unretouched on plus size women!

You can shop the looks on AshleyStewart.com, hurry because they are currently 40% off! You can shop the jewelry and shoes on ItsModelCitizen.com.

