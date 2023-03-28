Celebrity News

Sheryl Lee Ralph Posted Her Son & Twitter is Now Drooling! [Photos]

Published on March 28, 2023

Premiere Of TNT's "Claws" - Arrivals

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

Twitter has been buzzing with many folks putting in their in-law applications with Sheryl Lee Ralph. The actress posted on social media a picture of her son commenting ‘That’s my son!’.

A congratulatory echo for an instagram post he shared congratulating his team and giving himself some praise, as he directed the inaugural FilmGood Festival.

2019 BronzeLens Women Superstars Luncheon

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

“I’m really proud of the man I’m becoming.” Maurice said. “I’m warning y’all now I’ll be posting about #FilmGood all week long.”

FilmGood is a 2-day film festival of short film screenings, skill-building workshops, industry panels, and networking opportunities. This festival was created with the intent to provide emerging, underrepresented filmmakers a platform to learn, grow, & share their filmed work.

But Twitter cared less about the festival and more about how fine Etienne Maurice is.

