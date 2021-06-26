Soulja Boy Was The First Rapper to Do All These Things

We can hear Soulja Boy now, “I’M THE FIRST RAPPER TO…” Y’all better put some respeck on Soulja’s name! Big Draco has gone on multiple rants letting the world know he was the first rapper to pretty much do everything. When we say everything…we really mean EVERYTHING.
The innovative rapper has claimed to do anything from being the first rapper on Youtube to the first rapper to have a viral dance to his song. Those two claims are not the ridiculous ones because (depending on who you ask) they might be true. With the upcoming Verzuz match being, Soulja Boy vs. Bow Wow expect the Atlanta/Chicago/Mississippi rapper to let the world know some other things he did first.
Check out the list below to see everything Soulja Boy has ever claimed to be the “first rapper” to do.
1. The First Rapper With His Own Game Console
2. The First Rapper to Ride a Camel in Dubai
3. The First Rapper on YouTube
4. The First Rapper to Knock Logan Paul Out
5. The First Rapper to Get a Bald Fade
6. The First Rapper to go to IceBox
7. The First Rapper to Make a Song About Rick and Morty
8. The First Rapper to Photobomb Kobe
9. The First Rapper to Skateboard
10. The First Rapper to Have His Own Drink
11. The First Rapper to Play Tennis With Kim Kardashian (PENDING)
12. The First Rapper to Take a Selfie
13. The First Rapper to do a Reaction Video
14. The First Rapper to Own an Orange Bentley
15. The First Rapper With a Pool Table in His House
