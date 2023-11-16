Cannabis has been apart of Hip-Hop’s DNA since its inception. From advocating its use in song lyrics, to promoting the sale of it via personal brands, Mary Jane has been apart of Hip-Hop culture for as long as it’s existed.
Many artists partake in smoking marijuana for the euphoria, some artists believe it enhances their ability to write a song, record, even perform. However, not all artists need to spark the ‘bud’ to produce fire vocals on the beat.
Check Out Ten Rappers Who Don’t Smoke Below!
READ MORE:
Snoop Dogg Sends Social Media Ablaze After Declaring He’s Giving Up Smoking
Kid Cudi: “I Don’t Smoke Weed Anymore”
Sevyn Streeter Teases ‘Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz’, Talks Drunken Behavior, Mental Health + More!
Not Today, Devil: Kanye West Spoke Candidly About Alcoholism & Remaining Sober
Staying Sober: Fifteen Rappers Who Don’t Smoke was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1. EminemSource:Getty
Eminem has been sober since 2008, he celebrated his twelve year sobriety back in 2020 with a post on X, formerly known as twitter
2. Big SeanSource:Getty
“I don’t be heavy into, like, drugs and shit,” – Big Sean on Drink Champs
3. Nicki MinajSource:Getty
“I used to b happy when I was high. Now I’m happy when I’m sober. No judgement to anyone. Be gentle with yourself.” she tweeted in 2022
4. ToosiiSource:Getty
5. Tee GrizzleySource:Getty
“I wasn’t as fortunate as a lot of people to have a good experience off none of that stuff,” he said during a interview to Ebro
6. 50 CentSource:Getty
50 Cent leads a sober lifestyle despite being involved with a liquor brand, he recalls the last time he was presented with the offer smoke with Snoop Dogg as he asked 50 to hit the joint at his Tycoon parry in 2020. “Everyone around us started cheering for me to hit it,” 50 Cent recalled. “Not wanting to kill the mood, I took a big hit … and then just let the smoke swirl around in my mouth before I blew it back out,” he says. “That’s as far as it went. Bill Clinton has probably inhaled more weed smoke than me.”
7. LecraeSource:Getty
Lecrae said in 2016 that he began to sense his emotional wellbeing was on the decline.
8. Yo GottiSource:Getty
“I never wanted to be on nothing that made me not aware of my surroundings,” he told DJ Smallz Eyes in an interview
9. Kendrick LamarSource:Getty
“And they wonder why I rarely smoke now, imagine if your first blunt had you foaming at the mouth.” – m.a.a.d. city
10. Iggy AzaleaSource:Getty
“I’m a professional. I keep myself separate from everybody else and there’s not pictures of me going out to clubs and stuff.” said in an Interview
11. Vince StaplesSource:Getty
“I never had time to think about whether my father’s addiction issues led to me not doing drugs, because I was too busy trying to cope with the reality of people dying and people trying to kill me every day,” he tells Rolling Stone
12. Andre 3000Source:Getty
13. Tyler, The CreatorSource:Getty
“No to drugs, I never spark it”, Tyler said on the first track of his very first project, Bastard.
14. LogicSource:Getty
15. Pharrell WilliamsSource:Getty
“Everybody else can do what they want, but that stuff isn’t for me. I’ve been drunk nine times in my life, and I ate some weed brownies once,” Williams told Paper.
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Snoop Dogg Sends Social Media Ablaze After Declaring He’s Giving Up Smoking
-
Doja Cat Claps Back At Blackface Accusations, X Users React
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
A List Of 2024 Grammy Nominees For Hip Hop, R&B and More
-
Turkey Taboos: 10 Things You Should Never Do At Thanksgiving
-
Marlon Wayans Talks Journey Of Accepting Transgender Son, Social Media Salutes