Stoner SZN: All The Songs You Need On Your 420 Playlist

Usually, this time of year, our timelines would be flooded with weed related things. But with all that’s been going on the last few months of 2020, 420 has been everyday for some folks. Plus with COVID-19 changing the way we view time, some folks forgot that today was their fave holiday.

2020 has been so fucked I forgot 420 coming up 😔💯 — izzäck (@iss8c) April 13, 2020

And this year’s celebration is a bit more special, because its 4/20/2020.

Even it feels like 420 everyday for me, 4/20/2020 is a celebration! Its never ever gonna happen again! I see it as a cannabis holiday! I'm excited to spend the day with family, loml and good vibes 💚😙💨 — leah (@leahbobbia_) April 20, 2020

Tis’ the season to meet up with your stoner friends, grab your favorite munchies and honor the miracle that is marijuana. It’s legal in most places in the country, and our favorite celebs indulge in it without shame — so it’s no surprise that weed is one of the most popular substances out there. It’s medicinal!

420 is the one day of the year where even if you don’t indulge in weed often, you feel obligated to partake in the weed-ivities. Besides, you can’t miss out on celebrating the highest holiday. Plus, you’ll be inside anyway, so might as well make it fun. We gave you a list of stoner themed movies to binge on this special day.

And now we’re blessing you with a tracklist. In honor of the annual herbal event, check out these pot inspired tracks that you must have on your 420 playlist.

