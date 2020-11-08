CLOSE
Black & Beautiful: SZA’s Sexiest Social Media Moments

Sza Coachella

Source: Images provided by Revolve / Courtesy of Revolve Clothing

SZA is the epitome of true beauty, so no, we’re not surprised that she and Drake dated… allegedly.

In case you missed it, the rapper revealed he and SZA were a thing over ten years ago. Name-dropping her in 21 Savage‘s track “Mr. Right Now,”, he rapped “Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA — wait, ’cause I used to date SZA back in ’08. If you cool with it, baby, she can still play. While I jump inside that box and have a field day. I’m a slow stroke king, hit me anytime. And my goal is to get you to the finish line.”

To bring in this beauty’s birthday, here are some of her sexiest social media moments…

1. All that bawdy.

2. Pink hair and tippy toes.

3. Simply flawless.

View this post on Instagram

Same but diff

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

4. Tweety bird bae.

View this post on Instagram

💗🍭🍬 @iam_jonathan_

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

5. Made with love.

6. Beautiful brown skin.

View this post on Instagram

Off day.

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

7. All strapped up.

View this post on Instagram

Dees bitches ain’t slime enuff 🐍

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

8. Mirror selfie beauty.

View this post on Instagram

Life’s nauseating . Here’s some spam

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

9. Definitely “cleans up” nice.

10. You’ve got to love her.

View this post on Instagram

Back on my bullshit pt2 🍊

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

