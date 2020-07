View this post on Instagram

#1995 we walked across that stage and collected that #BFA ‼️ I was waving to the folk who thought I would give up because I became pregnant my Junior year!!! MY SON BECAME MY BIGGEST INSPIRATION!!!!!!! Look at us now!!! NEVER GIVE UP ON YOU!!! #hbcugrad AND PROUD OF IT #HowardAlumni #HU #YOUKNOWπŸ™πŸΎπŸ’‹πŸ’‹πŸ’‹