Target’s Black History Month Line Is Finally Here And We’re Saving Up All Our Coins!

With Black History Month is literally around the corner, Target has dropped a new apparel line celebrating everything that is excellent, amazing and beautiful about who we are as African-Americans.

Even better? There’s something for everybody and it’s super affordable, so you won’t have to worry that two or three items will make you choose between fashion or your rent.

READ ALSO: Taraji P. Henson Surprises Fans At Target For TpH by TARAJI Hair Care Launch

Target told The Glow Up that this year’s adorable and inspiring assortment, called Black Beyond Measure, “celebrates the success stories of various Black entrepreneurs, Black-owned businesses and company founders. The collection amplifies diversity and inclusivity.”

For Target’s Director of Multicultural Merchandise, Melanie Gatewood, this line is about “taking pride” and understanding that we are “part of Black history every day.”

“Black History Month is two things to me. First, it is a moment to take pride in the amazing accomplishments and perseverance of the Black community—especially those untold stories,” Gatewood stressed.

Adding, “Second, it is a moment to reflect on my role in furthering the legacy and impact of Black culture. As it pertains to this assortment, that came through in the blending of items that pay homage to those who came before us with items that allow us to take ownership of driving Black history. A perfect example of this is the ‘I Am Black History’ t-shirt. It’s true—I am a part of Black history every day.”

So what can you expect?

Pretty classic t-shirts made from light and comfortable material, boasting the names of some of our most influential icons including Maya Angelou, Frederick Douglass, and Harriet Tubman, along with sweatshirts reminding us that “Black is Beautiful” to onesies for the little ones so these names are cemented in their spirit at the youngest of ages.

It’s such a precious little array of #BlackExcellence that’s worth a look. Scroll through to see my favorite picks for women and girls from the Beyond Black Measure line:

Know what you want? Shop the entire Black Beyond Measure line here.

Target’s Black History Month Line Is Finally Here And We’re Saving Up All Our Coins! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com