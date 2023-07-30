He was knocked down two more times in the 7th round as he proved to be no match for Crawford, who touts a 40-0 record.
One of the most consequential moments came in the third round when Crawford landed a headshot that left Spence with a cut over his right eye.
“He was the better man tonight,” Spence admitted. “He was using his jab, and my timing was a little bit off. He was catching me in between shots. … I make no excuses.”
Terence Crawford Leaves Errol Spence Jr. Bloody & Beaten In TKO Victory, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com
