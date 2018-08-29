Teyana Taylor is a more than capable singer. However, for all you thirst buckets, she also stars in a new not particularly safe for work lingerie campaign.

The brand is Agent Provocateur and the video she appears in as aimed at the “unbeatable confidence” is claims to give women. Taylor, all things considered, was an obvious choice to model the attire.

You would think it was an athletic wear brand the way Taylor is dancing and jiggling about in the video. Just saying. For those that care, it’s for the ‘The Power of Provocateur’ collection.

And now, for archival purposes, watch the video below. Peep more of Taylor in lingerie in the gallery.

Teyana Taylor Stars in Lingerie Campaign, Yes There’s Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com