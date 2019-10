The Best Cosplay From Day 4 of New York Comic Con 2019

Well, true believers, New York Comic Con 2019 is officially over until next year. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers and out-of-towners converged on the Jacob K. Javits Center to celebrate all things geeky in nature. Kicking off on Thursday (Oct.3), Cassius was on hand to soak in all of the nerdy vibes and take in all of the great cosplay.

No heroes, anime characters, comic book personas were left out. We saw them all from Miles Morales, Batman, Superman, Captain America down to Michael J.Fox’s famous Marty McFly from Back To The Future. Any iconic character you can think of these cosplayers can pull it off. We took the liberty of capturing the best cosplay we saw on the final day of New York Comic Con and providing it for you in the gallery below. Also, be sure to check the gallery’s from day 1 and 2 as well day 3 while here.

Until next year New York Comic-Con faithful.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

