Fashion and flexing have always been a huge part of Black culture. The HBCU community is no exception to this cultural staple.
Everyone is trying to get their fits off and there is a ton of pride in looking the best on and around campus. So we decided to give these students and alumni their props for showing up and showing out. Courtesy of HBCU Drip, Every week we are going to be highlighting five individuals with the hardest drip on campus. Those people will serve as a “representative” for their institution and that will dictate the school’s place in the HBCU Fashion rankings.
This week’s HBCU Fashion Rankings feature many unique looks with dashes of creativity and grace that make you turn your head. As we head into the December holidays students and alumni will be using these next few weeks as a chance to get their flyest fits off before chilling with family during the break.
The HBCU Fashion Rankings Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Tennessee State
This look by @slaylynnn takes the top spot because of how well this fit was put together. The maroon and tan color scheme is working together nicely. And the design of the pants gives this look a sense of flare without doing too much. She represented her Tigers well with this outfit and she’s taking home the top spot in our HBCU Fashion Ranking for Tennessee State.
2. NCAT
This look really caught my eye from @maarneto. It’s a nice comfy look that has some originality to it. I like the tan color scheme and dull green jacket combo. It isn’t too loud but it still gives us a unique style. Shoutout to him for representing the Aggies and giving NCAT the number two spot in the HBCU Fashion rankings.
3. UAPB
This is a great comfy look from @b.nic0le__. The colors in the sweatsuit are working together well. She’s representing UAPB well and that’s why the Golden Lions have a top 3 spot in the HBCU Fashion Rankings.
4. Alabama A&M
I really like this look from @ryanstoves. The jacket and pants combo really flows together well. Then the bucket hat takes it over the top by adding some creativity and originality. This is why Alabama A&M is claiming the fourth spot in the HBCU rankings this week.
5. WSSU
Winston Salem State takes the fifth spot in our HBCU Fashion rankings this week. This look from @niasia.linea is put together well. The camouflage pants with the red and brown sweater are giving a nice aesthetic in this photo.