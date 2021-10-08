Nigerian Afrobeat Star Tiwa Savage Says She’s Being Blackmailed Over Sex Tape

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian singer and actress, is currently battling an extortion scam and it appears that she’s not bending to the financial demands. According to Savage, an unknown individual is threatening to release a sex tape featuring her and a partner but they’re going to be waiting forever to get paid.

Savage, 41, has been at her career for quite some time and started as a backup vocalist for Mary J. Blige, George Michael, and others before moving into the Afrobeat sound that is curently dominating the charts. She recently sat down with Angie Martinez at Power 105.1 in New York to discuss some of the happenings of her career, including the track “Water and Garri” with Brandy and Nas that blazed over the summer.

The conversation between Savage and Martinez turned serious when the radio host asked Savage if she’d allow her six-year-old son to enter the entertainment business. However, Savage would rather her boy choose a different path due to her recent experience. Savage explained that this week, her road manager was sent a video of herself with her current romantic partner, which initially rattled her senses.

Martinez observed that Savage was calm about the entire ordeal, which prompted Savage to explain that the person who sent the video is asking for money in order for the tape not to get out to the world. Savage was clear not to refer to the intimate moment between her and her partner as a sex tape but seemingly realized that it would be framed as such in the public eye. She was also very firm in stating that she will not be paying whatever money that’s being asked of her.

While that was a stirring moment in the chat between Tiwa Savage and Angie Martinez, the pair discussed far more than the scandal. Check out that interview below and keep scrolling to see reactions from Twitter to the news.

