Twitter Debates Whether La La Should Accept Carmelo Anthony’s Daughter, On Father’s Day

The Anthony’s were just trying to enjoy Father’s Day, but one Twitter user decided to throw a wrench in all that and asked should La La accept Carmelo’s daughter he had when he stepped out on his marriage? As you can imagine, the flood gates opened up with thoughts on the social network.

While La La was on Instagram showing appreciation to Carmelo for being the wonderful dad he is to their 12-year-old son Kiyan, Twitter was debating the actresses alleged disdain towards her husband’s illegitimate child. Twitter user @LPRxcky poised the question should she accept the child?

“So ppl mad at Lala because she won’t accept Carmelo’s bastard child even tho she still married to him. I feel like she shouldn’t have to because he didn’t come into the Marriage with that child and her vows was to him and not that child. What’s y’all thoughts?”

Instead of celebrating all of the wonderful dad’s in the world, folks decided it’s arguing time and debated whether or not La La was petty or not. While we are not sure if the Anthony’s were aware of the shenanigans on Twitter, the topic touched a nerve, so much in fact that it was trending.

Don’t worry, we compiled all of the reactions to the subject in the gallery below, so you wouldn’t have to go down the rabbit hole yourself.

