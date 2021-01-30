Happy Birthday, Cudder: Twitter Fans Salute Kid Cudi On His Birthday

Kid Cudi, for many music fans, is one of the greatest to ever do it and truly should be counted as one of modern music’s most innovative acts. The Cleveland, Ohio star turns 37 today (Jan. 30) and his legion of supporters are supporting the man they call Cudder.
Born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi in 1984, Cudi grew up between the greater Cleveland suburbs of Shaker Heights and Solon and is the youngest of four children. After dealing with the loss of his father as a boy, Cudi struggled with the loss but discovered a love for Hip-Hop music while in high school. After moving to New York to stay with an uncle in the South Bronx in 2004, Cudi embarked on the long journey of becoming a serious artist.
While working at the world-famous BAPE clothing store in New York, Cudi had a chance encounter with Kanye West, who would later sign Cudder to the G.O.O.D. Music imprint via a connection made by Plain Pat. In 2008, Cudi released the first of his mixtapes, A Kid Named Cudi and it shortly became one of the top downloads of the free mixtape era.
That same year of his debut mixtape release, Cudi’s “Day ‘n’ Nite” became a massive hit and was featured on his 2009 studio debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. In all, Cudi has released seven studio albums, and two collaborative albums, one with “Day ‘n’ Nite” producer Dot da Genius as WZRD, and Kids See Ghosts alongside Kanye West.
Cudi, who has been candid about his struggles with depression, is one of the more gracious entertainers on social media and tries his best to acknowledge his supporters who often reach out and tell him that his music and his continued development as a person inspired them as well.
Love u too❤️❤️ https://t.co/H9NuFW72Ai
— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) January 28, 2021
And to bring things full circle, BAPE will release a limited run of Kid Cudi apparel at the New York location today.
BAPE® and Kid Cudi have come together once again for a limited edition Tee, featuring a graphic of Kid Cudi illustrated in MILO-style on the front, and New York City skyline on the back. Available Saturday, January 30th exclusively at BAPE STORE® NEW YORK MADISON AVE. @KidCudi pic.twitter.com/CjD3ToqXBL
— BAPE *A BATHING APE (@ABathingApeUS) January 28, 2021
Happy Birthday, Kid Cudi!
Without Kid Cudi a lot of your favourite rappers don’t have a career so we should all celebrate this living legend while he’s here on his special day.— All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) January 30, 2021
Happy birthday to the ICON that is Scott Mescudi. pic.twitter.com/GdU0r6aJpd
Happy Birthday @kidcudi 🎉🎊 we hope ur day is as special as u ♥️ what an incredible year u’ve had, we are so proud of u, u’re such an inspiration to us all. Thank u for giving us such strength over the years & always understanding best. We love you Scott 🌹✨ pic.twitter.com/gpFDUMbaQA— Cudfam 🌹✨ (@CudFam_List) January 30, 2021
Happy birthday Kid Cudi 🎉— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 30, 2021
Today he turns 37 years old 🥳 pic.twitter.com/cCcpbgkzOr
Happy birthday to one of the most influential & innovative artists of our generation, Kid Cudi !!— SK⚡️ (@raptalkSK) January 30, 2021
Reminder that he has one of the best trilogies in all of Hip-Hop. pic.twitter.com/wvWwCGO5xz
happy birthday to someone I look up to so much, his music was always there when no one wasn’t.. he means so much to me.. he made me realize that I’m not the only one who goes through it, but no matter what, we always have to move forward. thanks for being my light @KidCudi pic.twitter.com/4cFDhL6QgF— A (@APRILMESCUDI) January 30, 2021
HAPPY BIRTHDAY @KIDCUDI! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EXTK2sFAKw— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) January 30, 2021
Wishing @KidCudi a most excellent birthday, today! Party on, dude! 🎸⚡ #HappyBirthdayKidCudi pic.twitter.com/6fFZuTNO7O— Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) January 30, 2021
timothée chalamet and kid cudi spending each other’s birthday together the last few years— musetta - timothée chalamet daily (@Musetta_May) January 30, 2021
✨ happy birthday kid cudi you legend ✨ pic.twitter.com/YnC8xL5cyM
happy birthday to my hero, thank u for saving my life @KidCudi <3 pic.twitter.com/ht8t9ZCRLv— mouad (@mouadch_) January 30, 2021
Happy birthday to kid cudi ! This man's albums have helped me through a lot of terrible moments and he'll always be one of my favourite artists pic.twitter.com/3HroqwS3l2— Haaris (@HK_Sweeney) January 30, 2021
Happy birthday to my favorite artist of all time, @KidCudi ‼️‼️🥳🥳— 𝗞𝗜𝗗 𝗖𝗨𝗗𝗜'𝗦 𝗛𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗜𝗦𝗧 (@JOHN_CUDI_04) January 30, 2021
Seeing how he’s grown as an artist makes me the happiest fan in the universe. His growth has shown me that life is a bumpy ride, but soon enough the road will be smooth. Like he says, "It’ll be okay, I promise" pic.twitter.com/J6CTm666fb
Happy birthday to the reason I love music @KidCudi❤️ thank him for helping me go through bad times and making me happy every day! He’s the best. Thank u cudi❤️ pic.twitter.com/wcrZRrPNDq— KID CUDI FAN (@Cudi_han) January 30, 2021
Happy Birthday to the one and only @KidCudi 🐐 pic.twitter.com/SCkL6VdHlH— flame🪐 (@dailytrvis) January 30, 2021
Happy Birthday to Kid Cudi 🎈 He turns 37 years old today pic.twitter.com/bBtTaWqlHS— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 30, 2021
Happy Birthday from Tokyo! @KidCudi thank you for making music and sharing your words! They’ve helped me stay calm and at peace 💗💕 pic.twitter.com/5XF1se58aX— anne (@macannetosh) January 30, 2021