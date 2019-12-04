Before The Decade Is Up Black Twitter Hilariously Revisits The Best #TwitterMomentsofTheDecade

When the ball drops at the stroke of midnight on January 1, ushering in 2020, we will officially be saying goodbye to an entire decade. We spent the tail end of it on social media, and that gave us plenty of hilarious moments, specifically on Twitter.

Oh, there were so many, and #BlackTwitter is making sure we revisit the most hilarious ones before the end of the decade arrives. From 50 Cent hilariously challenging Floyd Mayweather to an ALS/ESL challenge, a mock rap battle that ushered in one of the greatest gifs ever, or one man claiming his baby momma was waiting for him at the end of a rainbow he spotted.

#TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade

50 Cent challenges Floyd Mayweather to read one page out of a Harry Potter book pic.twitter.com/JVDuha9gPX — 50 Cent Daily (@50cent_daily) December 2, 2019

We promise you will be laughing your ass off literally as you go through the hashtag because they are just too damn funny. Hit the gallery below to embark on deep dive of social media antics that currently occupy the evergrowing #TwttermomentsofTheDecade.

