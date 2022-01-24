Unreleased Pusha T Track Teased At NIGO’s Kenzo Paris Fashion Week Show

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Pusha T earned the right to be considered one of Hip-Hop’s top lyricists, and anticipation for new tunes remains high among his supporters. Fans of King Push are currently abuzz after the news went wide that an unreleased track from the Virginia great was teased at a Paris Fashion Week event.

A Bathing Ape founder NIGO is the newly appointed head designer for the luxury brand Kenzo, and the moment was capped by a Paris Fashion Week showing that unveiled a new collection. Details on the event are below.

From Paris Fashion Week:

On the final day of Paris Fashion Week Men’s, Nigo unveiled his first combined womenswear and menswear collection for Kenzo in the Galerie Vivienne — the same venue as the late house founder Kenzo Takada’s debut show in 1970. Both Nigo, née Tomoaki Nagao, and Takada were born and raised in Japan, and both attended Tokyo’s prestigious Bunka Fashion College.

The designer, who founded the hugely successful streetwear brand A Bathing Ape in 1993 (as well as the line Human Made in 2010) sat front row amongst his longtime friends Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, and Tyler, The Creator. And as the models walked out, yet further completeness became apparent: “1970” was embroidered across varsity jackets and berets, winking to Takada’s premiere runway, but also Nigo’s birth year.

When it was announced that Nigo would be taking the creative helm, Kenzo released a statement in which the designer noted this would be the “greatest challenge” of his career. But he rose to that challenge on Sunday with a highly graphic yet deeply considered lineup of stylish tailoring, workwear separates and Japanese denim. Highlights included robe blazers, plaid and slightly preppy skirts, and a veritable greenhouse of botanical motifs, both new and archival, including an arresting freeform watercolour garden.

What the site didn’t mention was Pusha T was also in tow, and the unreleased track was played as models took to the runway. This moment has sparked discussion on Twitter regarding Push’s rapping ability and the idea that new work is on the way, that’s if a new image making its rounds online is any indication.

We’ve got the reactions below.

