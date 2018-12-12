On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors

Posted December 12, 2018

23. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Cathy Hughes, Founder & Chairperson, Urban One, Inc. and radio personality Tom Joyner onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,radio,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,cathy hughes,tom joyner

24. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Gia Peppers onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc

25. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Cathy Hughes, Founder and Chairperson, Urban One Inc. onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc,three quarter length,founder,cathy hughes,chairperson

26. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Jade Nova onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,washington dc

27. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Jade Nova onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,braided hair,washington dc,bracelet,pleated,short sleeved,belt,animal pattern,flared dress,graphic print,black belt – fashion item,black color

28. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Elle Varner performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,usa,performance,singer,washington dc,three quarter length,hoop earring,elle varner,fishnet stockings,playsuit,glittering,three quarter length sleeve,black color

29. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,washington dc,eyeglasses,three quarter length,top – garment,skirt,black skirt,black coat,long coat,eleanor holmes norton,black color,coat – garment

30. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer K-Ci of Jodeci performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,music,performance,smiling,sunglasses,washington dc,three quarter length,jodeci,cedric hailey

31. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Tracy Martin speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,washington dc

32. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Symone D. Sanders onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc

33. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: June Ambrose onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,gray,females,dress,washington dc,three quarter length,asymmetric clothing,asymmetric dress,drop earring,sheer fabric,gray dress,appliqué,june ambrose

34. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: June Ambrose onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,females,washington dc,june ambrose

35. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Marvin Sapp performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,singer,washington dc,three quarter length,incidental people,marvin sapp

36. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Marvin Sapp II and Marvin Sapp onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,marvin sapp

37. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Avery Sunshine performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,singer,washington dc,three quarter length,averysunshine

38. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Radio personality Griff Sapp onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,radio,washington dc

39. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Fred Smoot and Richard ‘Doc’ Walker onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,doctor,fred smoot

40. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. with Tom Joyner (who’s also a member of Omega Psi Phi) onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc,three quarter length,five people,tom joyner,omega psi phi

41. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Jermaine Dupri and producer Bryan-Michael Cox onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,males,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,producer,jermaine dupri,bryan-michael cox

42. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Cathy Hughes and Tom Joyner onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,cathy hughes,tom joyner

43. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Cathy Hughes and Tom Joyner onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,cathy hughes,tom joyner

44. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: DaBrat and Bryan Michael Cox onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,females,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,da brat,bryan-michael cox

45. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Ray J and Brandy Norwood onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,males,females,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,brandy norwood,ray j

46. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Brandy Norwood and Ray J onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,males,females,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,brandy norwood,ray j

47. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Johnny Gill performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,singer,medium group of people,washington dc,johnny gill

48. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Johnny Gill performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,singer,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,johnny gill

49. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Avery Sunshine performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,singer,washington dc,three quarter length,averysunshine

50. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Johnny Gill performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,singer,sunglasses,washington dc,three quarter length,johnny gill

51. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Traci Braxton onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,singer,washington dc,three quarter length,traci braxton

52. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Actor Rotimi onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,smiling,washington dc,three quarter length,rotimi

53. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh and April Ryan onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc,baltimore – maryland,mayor

54. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh and April Ryan onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc,baltimore – maryland,mayor

55. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Shaun King speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,washington dc

56. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: D.L. Hughley speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,talking,washington dc,d.l. hughley

57. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Rapper DaBrat onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,smiling,females,sunglasses,washington dc,curly hair,three quarter length,necklace,drop earring,t-shirt,pants,jacket,hands in pockets,pendant,headband,da brat,graphic print,appliqué,black pants,black jacket,black color

58. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: L.A. Reid onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,males,washington dc,three quarter length,l.a. reid

59. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Marilyn Mosby speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,washington dc,three quarter length,marilyn mosby

60. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Cathy Hughes onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,washington dc,three quarter length,cathy hughes

61. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton and Roland Martin onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,two people,city,washington dc,three quarter length,honor,national anthem,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton

62. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Nadia Lopez speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,washington dc

63. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Michael Eric Dyson and Tracy Martin onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc

64. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Michael Eric Dyson and Tracy Martin onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc

65. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,washington dc,baltimore – maryland

66. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show

2018 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: June Ambrose (L) onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,females,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,june ambrose

