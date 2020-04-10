Run and tell your lovers and friends that Usher, (Lil) John & Luda(cris) have indeed done it again.

The trio’s new single, “Sex Beat,” has hit the net and is driving Millennial Twitter into a frenzy. According to the veteran singer, they’ve been sitting on this new track for about two years.

“When Usher, Jon and Luda come together it’s always amazing. It allows us to stay connected to our core like us three together,” Usher said to Beats 1. “No matter what Jon is doing, no matter where Ludacris is, no matter who I am, or where I’m going, or what type of music I’m introducing, when we come together, we go back to the center, like the orbit of who we all are as artists at our best. Usher, Jon and Luda had to do it again. You know? It’s time.”

Please tell your lovers and friends, that Urrrrrsher, John and Luda had to do it again!! #SexBeat — Petula El-kindiy (@PetulaElkindiy) April 10, 2020

We’ve compiled some of the best reactions to the reunion below. You can also check out the song in full above.

Urrrsher, John & Luda Do It Again: Listen To Their New Single “Sex Beat” was originally published on 92q.com